Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 911 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. 768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,953. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

