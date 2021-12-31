ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Stock Price Up 1.6%

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 21,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$10.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.

ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

