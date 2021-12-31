ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Stock Price Up 1.6%

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 21,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$10.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.

ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScoZinc Mining Company Profile (CVE:SZM)

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

