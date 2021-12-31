Seascape Capital Management Buys 210 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up approximately 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $390.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,638. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

