Seascape Capital Management Buys 2,786 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $119,675,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $137.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

