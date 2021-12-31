Seascape Capital Management Has $2.67 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,094 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after buying an additional 256,956 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 40,366 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 343.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 943,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,550,000 after purchasing an additional 730,651 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 38,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,797. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

