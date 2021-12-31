Seascape Capital Management Makes New $832,000 Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGM stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,225. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $161,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $2,165,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,198,575 shares of company stock worth $279,196,212. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

