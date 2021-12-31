Seascape Capital Management Makes New $832,000 Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ALGM stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,225. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64.
In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $161,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $2,165,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,198,575 shares of company stock worth $279,196,212. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
Allegro MicroSystems Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
