Seascape Capital Management Purchases 1,484 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,178 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FDX traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.15. 7,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,740. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

