Seascape Capital Management Purchases 962 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 1.9% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,031,000 after buying an additional 156,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

WSM traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.84. 3,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,847. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.12. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.75 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,798 shares of company stock worth $7,046,630. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

