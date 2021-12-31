SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

SPNE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

SeaSpine stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $485.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

