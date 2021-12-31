Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 1,796 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of NSTG opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.74. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.97.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

