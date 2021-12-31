Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 894 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,456,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Innospec by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,835,000 after acquiring an additional 117,414 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 1.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 821,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Innospec by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $90.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.36. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 31.98%.

IOSP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

