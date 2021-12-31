Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 77,979 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 47.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

In other news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $109,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,774. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 908 Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

MASS opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $716.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

908 Devices Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS).

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.