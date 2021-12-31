Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 7,760 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 278.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 344.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $295.86 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $739.65 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.92.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
