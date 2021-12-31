Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys Shares of 78,175 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 78,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after purchasing an additional 589,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 704,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.