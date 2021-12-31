Seigniorage Shares 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10,934.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $427,631.91 and $10,934.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057836 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.73 or 0.07849837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00073710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,189.42 or 0.99451431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00053165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007869 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

