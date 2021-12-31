Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SENEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SENEA opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $411.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $372.26 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 8.10%.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

