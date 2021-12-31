Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $144,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

