Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $173,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 70.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 171.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.39.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

