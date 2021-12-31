Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 128,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,032 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,427,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 485,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.80.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $180.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

