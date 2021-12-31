Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Amundi purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after acquiring an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $31,510,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 101.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 530,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after acquiring an additional 266,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $135.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average of $121.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

