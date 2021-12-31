Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $245.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.20 and its 200-day moving average is $219.49. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $245.82.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

