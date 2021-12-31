Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.80.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDY stock opened at $435.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.18 and a 200-day moving average of $437.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $350.01 and a 12-month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

