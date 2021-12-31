Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 920 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 49.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

NYSE BKR opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,533,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,337,557 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

