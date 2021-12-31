SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 8,258 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in NRG Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in NRG Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NRG opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

