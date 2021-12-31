SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ONE Gas worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

OGS stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.73%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

