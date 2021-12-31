SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of SJW Group worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,068,000 after buying an additional 80,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,684,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 587,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after acquiring an additional 38,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SJW opened at $72.67 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

