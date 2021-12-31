SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,797 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,421.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 222,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 214,080 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $134.50 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.35 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average is $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $7,643,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417 in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

