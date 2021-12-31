SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 81,735 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 705.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 268,350 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 317,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

ILPT stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

