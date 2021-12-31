Shanta Gold (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Trading Down 2.1%

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

Shanta Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAAGF)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

