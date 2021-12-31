Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 700 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in TC Energy by 23.9% in the third quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 153,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 22,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 47,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.