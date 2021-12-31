Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,363 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,402,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,395 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,736,000 after buying an additional 1,096,832 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

