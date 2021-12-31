Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 165.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,083,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $320.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $328.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.23 and its 200 day moving average is $277.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.10.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

