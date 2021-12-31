Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STN opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

