Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of State Street by 284.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at $84,750,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after acquiring an additional 994,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

