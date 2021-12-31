Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

KEY opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

