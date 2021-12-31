Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

