Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 35,800 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 161.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 53,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.66.

Shares of CNQ opened at $41.85 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

