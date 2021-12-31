Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 23,949 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,949 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,405 shares of company stock worth $14,792,460. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

NYSE:PRU opened at $108.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $115.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

