Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 840 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACM stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.56. AECOM has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus increased their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

