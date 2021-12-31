Shield Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $858,862.64 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $858,862.64 and approximately $4,340.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00007679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00058333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,686.23 or 0.07893798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00074258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,530.80 or 0.99642260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007927 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.