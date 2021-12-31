Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.02. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

