Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €178.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €178.00 ($202.27) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €183.64 ($208.68).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €113.30 ($128.75) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €140.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -97.17. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

