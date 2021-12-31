Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €178.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €178.00 ($202.27) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €183.64 ($208.68).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €113.30 ($128.75) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €140.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -97.17. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

