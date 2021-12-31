Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.97 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.8% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,475,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after buying an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after buying an additional 6,840,387 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after buying an additional 6,426,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949,585 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

