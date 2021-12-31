Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Invests $6.66 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,000. CVS Health comprises about 3.0% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $103.68 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $104.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

