Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 316,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $353.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.77 and a 200 day moving average of $356.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.