Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

NYSE:UPS opened at $213.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.46 and its 200 day moving average is $200.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

