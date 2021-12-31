Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Makes New $3.70 Million Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000. Eaton comprises 1.7% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

ETN opened at $171.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.73 and a 200 day moving average of $161.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

