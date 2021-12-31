Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Makes New $969,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 455,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,411,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,639,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,345,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $1,637,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

