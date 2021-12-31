Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.08. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

