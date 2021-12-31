Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Amundi purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 163.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $162,610,000 after purchasing an additional 459,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific stock opened at $249.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $251.77. The company has a market capitalization of $160.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

